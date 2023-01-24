Georgia Tann: The Notorious Child Kidnapper Who Sold Over 5,000 Children to Wealthy Families

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ci41k_0kOu3yaN00
Georgia TannPhoto byWikipedia, Public Domain; Edited by author

Midway through the 20th century, Georgia Tann, a notorious child kidnapper, operated in Tennessee. 

She operated a clandestine adoption agency where she forcibly removed children from weak and vulnerable families and sold them to affluent individuals and couples. Over the course of her career, Tann is thought to have abducted and sold over 5,000 kids. 

Tann started her career as a social worker and used her position of power to win over the trust of struggling families. She would frequently assure them that she would give their kids better homes and better lives by promising to do so. 

Tann would, however, fabricate adoption records after claiming the kids and sell them to affluent families for a high price. Numerous families in other states as well as Hollywood stars and politicians purchased the children. 

In addition to engaging in illegal activity, Tann also operated a "baby farming" business, taking in expectant women and their babies but frequently abusing and neglecting them. 

Many of the kids in her care passed away from disease or neglect, and their corpses were frequently thrown into the Tennessee River or buried in unmarked graves. 

When a team of investigative journalists started to learn the truth about Tann's adoption agency in the 1950s, Tann's activities were finally made public. 

They discovered that Tann had fabricated adoption records and that many of the children she had adopted were actually taken from their biological parents under duress.

The public eventually learned about Tann's illegal activities, which led to her arrest; however, she passed away before going to trial. 

Despite her passing, many of the families and people impacted by her deeds were able to receive justice and closure through various legal processes. 

The tragic and shocking tale of Georgia Tann should serve as a warning about the perils of power abuse and corruption. 

It also emphasizes how crucial it is for adoption agencies to be properly supervised and governed in order to guarantee that children's rights and welfare are always protected. 

It is regrettable that the kids were taken away from their real families and sometimes suffered abuse and neglect. Many families were left in the dark regarding their children, and some were never united. 

Unimaginable trauma was experienced by these families, and Tann's actions still have an impact on many people. 

The tale of Georgia Tann represents a dark period in American adoption and child welfare history. 

It serves as a reminder of the necessity for openness and responsibility in the adoption process, as well as the significance of making sure that children's rights and welfare are always protected. It's critical to take note of her errors and make sure that a similar tragedy is never repeated.

Want to read more stories like this? Check out my Substack Newsletter where I talk about entertainment, science, relationships and much more.

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History

Comments / 13

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you. Business inquiries: klukakbusiness@gmail.com

California State
38K followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

After Wife Becomes Blind From an Accident, Man Learns How to do Her Makeup

The story, which originally appeared as a Quora post, has now garnered over 339,000 views and nearly 13,000 upvotes, making it a viral sensation on the internet. In a heartwarming story that has captivated the internet, a middle-aged gentleman made his way into the make-up section of a department store with a mission to learn how to put on make-up.

Read full story
1 comments

Turkish Man Pushes Pregnant Wife Off a Cliff in Order to Get Life Insurance Money

On a beautiful day in Turkey, a couple, Haklan Aysal and his pregnant wife, decided to take a hike together. The wife, who was seven months pregnant and scared of heights, was hesitant to go but agreed to join her husband.

Read full story
55 comments

A New Mother Ends Relationship After Boyfriend Asked for Paternity Test. “As soon as the results come, I’m leaving him”

A new mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, recently went through a difficult experience with her boyfriend of three years. The couple welcomed a baby boy into the world a few months ago, and while adjusting to the new role of being a parent was challenging, the couple felt that they were doing well as a team. However, a sudden request from the boyfriend has thrown everything into turmoil.

Read full story
384 comments

Sister Tells Brother That He’s Not Fit to Be a Father After Seeing the Way He Treats His Son

In a recent family dispute, a woman has sparked controversy over her statement that her brother does not deserve to be a father. The woman, who has custody of her 12-year-old nephew, Dex, has accused her brother of mistreating the child and failing to provide him with the proper care and support.

Read full story
4 comments

14-Year-Old TikTok Star Was Forced to Move and Homeschooled After Stalker Breaks into Her Home with a Shotgun

Ava Majury was just 14 years old when she became an overnight sensation on TikTok. With her relatable content and relatable sense of humor, she quickly amassed a large following of fans. But for one fan, things went too far.

Read full story
42 comments

Second Grade Students Pull Cruel Prank on Art Teacher, Ignoring Severe Allergy Warning and Sending her to the Hospital

Recently, a group of students at a local school pulled a cruel prank on their art teacher, who had previously warned them about her severe allergy to bananas. The teacher, who had posted signs throughout the classroom and school warning of her allergy, was targeted by three students who rubbed bananas on her door.

Read full story
65 comments
Missouri State

In this Missouri School District, Physical Beatings May Be Reinstated, Sparking Controversy

The use of corporal punishment as a means to discipline people is one tht has been around with humans since the beginning and a form of punishment that is still currently being used around the world however, in countries such as the U.S the use of physical beatings has been done away with, mostly.

Read full story
195 comments

Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate

The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.

Read full story
908 comments

Tesla Autopilot Engaged as Driver Sleeps for 15 Minutes, Escorted by Police

A Tesla's autopilot function was engaged when the driver fell asleep, and the vehicle continued to travel for an incredible 15 minutes. But even that isn't the most absurd aspect of the tale.

Read full story
4 comments

Tenant Returns Home to Spoiled Food and Uninhabitable Apartment After Landlord Turns Off Fridge

A Reddit user recently shared their story on the platform, detailing a frustrating and disheartening experience with their landlord. The post, which has received over 2600 upvotes and 70 comments, describes how the user returned home after a six-week trip to find their apartment in an uninhabitable state.

Read full story
23 comments

After Being Caught Vaping on Camera During Job Interview, Man Loses Job Opportunity

A Reddit user recently shared their experience of going through a job interview and inadvertently vaping on camera, causing them to lose the opportunity. The post, which has received over 7,000 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments, details the individual's feelings of confidence going into the interview and their subsequent nerves as the interviewer and other team members discussed matters not relevant to the position.

Read full story

Japanese Man Spends $13,600 on Giant Dog Costume to Live Out Childhood Fantasy of 'Becoming an Animal

In a world where people often feel the need to conform to societal norms and expectations, one Japanese man, Toco, has decided to embrace his childhood fantasy of "becoming an animal" in a truly unique way.

Read full story
9 comments

After Being Told to Pay for Everyone’s Meal, Woman Silently Leaves Restaurant

A recent incident has sparked debate on whether a woman was in the wrong for silently getting up and walking out of a New Year's Eve dinner after being told to pay for everyone at the table, including her in-laws.

Read full story
133 comments

Father Sparks Controversy by Encouraging Daughter to Use Her Successful Influencer Mother for Money

A recent situation has sparked debate on whether a father is in the wrong for telling his daughter it's okay to use her mother for money. The father, who took to Reddit and wishes to remain anonymous, was previously married to a woman named Judy, who reportedly never wanted children but had a daughter, Scarlet, with the father. After the divorce, Judy became a successful influencer and socialite, frequently traveling the world and occasionally visiting Scarlet.

Read full story

McDonald's Employee Caught on Camera Removing Ice from Drink with Bare Hands, Sparks Controversy on Social Media

Fast food workers have to deal with a lot of unscrupulous characters on a day to day basis and for this employee this was the case. A video posted onto TikTok on September 26th 2022 went viral after a woman can be seen shouting at a McDonald’s employee to remove ice from her drink. However, it’s what the employee does that shocked the internet.

Read full story
35 comments

Couple's Joke Invitation to Queen Elizabeth Lead to a Royal Surprise at Their Wedding Day

Frances and John Canning of Manchester, England, had no idea that Queen Elizabeth II would be attending their wedding at the town hall when they scheduled it there. However, as luck would have it, the British monarch would also be there that day.

Read full story
2 comments

Study Reveals Managers Spend More Time on Social Media at Work Than Their Subordinates Despite Criticizing Their Use

Despite criticizing employee use of social media at work, managers and executives are actually the ones using social media more frequently during work hours, according to a recent study from the University of Bergen in Norway.

Read full story
3 comments

Mother Lost 3 Children in Devastating Car Accident and Miraculously Becomes Pregnant with Triplets 6 Months Later

Chris and Lori Coble's lives were irrevocably altered by a tragic collision on a Californian freeway in May 2007. Lori was traveling home in their minivan with their three children, Kyle, 5, Katie, 2, and 4-year-old Emma, when their vehicle was struck by a big-rig truck carrying 40,000 pounds traveling at high speed.

Read full story
10 comments

A New Electrically Charged Rock May Have Been Discovered, Leaving the Entire Internet Puzzled

Residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo have made a shocking discovery - a strange, electrically charged rock that has set the internet abuzz with speculation and debate.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy