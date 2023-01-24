Georgia Tann: The Notorious Child Kidnapper Who Sold Over 5,000 Children to Wealthy Families

Georgia Tann Photo by Wikipedia, Public Domain; Edited by author

Midway through the 20th century, Georgia Tann, a notorious child kidnapper , operated in Tennessee.

She operated a clandestine adoption agency where she forcibly removed children from weak and vulnerable families and sold them to affluent individuals and couples. Over the course of her career, Tann is thought to have abducted and sold over 5,000 kids.

Tann started her career as a social worker and used her position of power to win over the trust of struggling families. She would frequently assure them that she would give their kids better homes and better lives by promising to do so.

Tann would, however, fabricate adoption records after claiming the kids and sell them to affluent families for a high price. Numerous families in other states as well as Hollywood stars and politicians purchased the children.

In addition to engaging in illegal activity, Tann also operated a "baby farming" business, taking in expectant women and their babies but frequently abusing and neglecting them.

Many of the kids in her care passed away from disease or neglect, and their corpses were frequently thrown into the Tennessee River or buried in unmarked graves.

When a team of investigative journalists started to learn the truth about Tann's adoption agency in the 1950s, Tann's activities were finally made public.

They discovered that Tann had fabricated adoption records and that many of the children she had adopted were actually taken from their biological parents under duress.

The public eventually learned about Tann's illegal activities, which led to her arrest; however, she passed away before going to trial.

Despite her passing, many of the families and people impacted by her deeds were able to receive justice and closure through various legal processes.

The tragic and shocking tale of Georgia Tann should serve as a warning about the perils of power abuse and corruption.

It also emphasizes how crucial it is for adoption agencies to be properly supervised and governed in order to guarantee that children's rights and welfare are always protected.

It is regrettable that the kids were taken away from their real families and sometimes suffered abuse and neglect. Many families were left in the dark regarding their children, and some were never united.

Unimaginable trauma was experienced by these families, and Tann's actions still have an impact on many people.

The tale of Georgia Tann represents a dark period in American adoption and child welfare history.

It serves as a reminder of the necessity for openness and responsibility in the adoption process, as well as the significance of making sure that children's rights and welfare are always protected. It's critical to take note of her errors and make sure that a similar tragedy is never repeated.

