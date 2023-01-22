Miracle Baby Born 107 Days After Brain Dead Mother Kept Alive to Save Unborn Child's Life

In a miraculous turn of events, a baby boy named Lourenco Salvador Faria was born at a hospital in Lisbon after spending 107 days in the womb of his brain-dead mother, Sandra Pedro.

Pedro, aged 37, suffered a catastrophic stroke as a result of a brain hemorrhage and was kept alive by a ventilator in order to save the life of her unborn child.

Despite initial fears that the unborn child had also died, physicians in the intensive care unit discovered signs of life and chose to keep Pedro alive as a "living incubator" until the baby could be safely delivered.

Tubes were placed in Pedro's body to help her eat and breathe, as well as to provide her with necessary hormones.

For the next 15 weeks, medical staff at Lisbon San Jose Hospital watched in awe as Pedro's bump grew and they nourished the baby growing inside of her.

They also hugged and massaged her stomach, whispered sweet nothings, and even sang lullabies and nursery rhymes to the unborn baby in an attempt to imitate the affection he would have received from his mother.

Baby Lourenco was delivered to a rousing reception from the medical staf f, weighing in at a healthy 5.2 oz. However, the occasion was bittersweet as the staff had to turn off the ventilator that was keeping Pedro alive.

Despite his difficult start to life, Baby Lorenzo is now sleeping calmly in his crib, more than three months after his mother's tragic passing.

The story of his miraculous birth is a testament to the dedication and compassion of the medical staff at Lisbon San Jose Hospital and the power of the human spirit to overcome even the most dire of circumstances.

