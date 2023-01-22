Parents Refuse to Abort Severely Deformed Baby, Two Years Later He's a Thriving, Happy Child

Photo by Facebook/ Sara Heller

When Sarah Heller and her partner Chris Eidam discovered that their unborn child , Brody, had a severe lip and cleft palate, they were faced with a difficult decision.

Despite the potential challenges, they refused to consider abortion and decided to welcome their son into the world. Two years later, Brody is a happy and healthy little boy, and his parents couldn't be more proud of him.

Sarah and Chris were understandably worried when they first saw the ultrasound images of Brody's condition. The gap in his lip and palate went all the way from his lip to his nose, a severe case of the condition.

Many parents in their situation might have considered abortion, but Sarah and Chris knew that they wanted to have their baby no matter what.

As Sarah put it , "I want to change the way people look at children with lip and cleft palettes. It is okay to be proud of your baby no matter the circumstances." This is a powerful message that many parents in similar situations can relate to.

Today, Brody is a thriving two-year-old, and his parents couldn't be happier with their decision to bring him into the world. They hope that their story will inspire others to embrace their children, no matter their circumstances.

As Sarah and Chris have shown, love knows no bounds and every child deserves a chance to be loved and cherished.

