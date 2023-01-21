After Being the Only Japanese Survivor on the Titanic, Man was Later Ostracized and Shamed for not Dying on the Ship

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bv6kk_0kL5dp3Y00
Illustration of the Titanic sinkingPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain

The sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912 was one of the most tragic events in maritime history, claiming the lives of over 1,500 passengers and crew. 

Among the passengers on that fateful voyage was a Japanese man by the name of Masabumi Hosono. 

He was the only Japanese passenger on the ship and the only one to survive the disaster. However, his survival brought him decades of shame and dishonor in his home country.

Hosono, a government official, stood on the boat deck of the Titanic, torn between his fear and shame and his instinct for survival. When two spots opened up on lifeboat #10, he hesitated, but when he saw a man next to him jump in, he made the decision to save himself. This decision saved his life, but it also brought him immense shame and dishonor.

In Japan, Hosono was known as a coward for not going down with the ship. School textbooks in Japan described him as an example of how to be dishonorable, and he lost his job as a government official. 

The stigma of being a survivor of the Titanic followed him for the rest of his life, and he lived the rest of his days in shame and obscurity.

It is a tragic irony that Hosono's decision to save himself ultimately cost him his reputation and his livelihood. His story serves as a reminder of the harsh judgment and societal pressure that survivors of tragedies often face. 

It is a reminder that sometimes, there are no right choices in life-or-death situations, and that survival can come at a heavy price. 

