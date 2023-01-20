Bride's Controversial Decision for a Child-Free Wedding Sparks Tense Ties with Childhood Friend

Photo by Alena Darmel / Pexels

A young couple has decided to have a childless wedding with a cutoff age of 21 as their wedding day draws near.

The majority of their invitees, many of whom do not have children themselves, have accepted this demand favorably. Mel, one of the friends, has voiced her disapproval of the choice and disagreement.

Despite having a close relationship with Mel, the bride, 22, had to decide to cut her out of the wedding. Mel confronted the bride about her choice after realizing she was the only member in their social circle who had not been invited.

The bride clarified that her decision to forbid underage drinking on her wedding day was not a reflection of her own preferences.

20-year-old Mel argued that since the bride and she had previously had a drink, it shouldn't be a big problem.

The bride, however, reminded Mel that they were minors at the time and that it is her duty as an adult to stop underage drinking. She believes she has a right to have the wedding she wants because she is the bride.

Despite the bride's explanation, Mel is still not persuaded and has been disparaging the bride to their mutual acquaintances and making rude remarks. The bride, however, believes that Mel should stop creating trouble and just let her enjoy her wedding day the way she wants.

