Husband Drowns in Strong Current Despite Wife’s Efforts, Leaving her with Decade of Regret

A woman posted a thread on Quora , detailing a tragic incident that occurred on a beach vacation with her husband. The post has received over 12 million views and nearly 27,000 upvotes.

The woman and her husband were on the beach, enjoying their vacation, when she decided to go rinse off before leaving.

Her husband offered to accompany her, but she initially thought about telling him to stay in his chair. However, she ultimately agreed to go in with him.

Once they were in the water, they were caught off guard by sudden big waves and a strong current. They both struggled to stay afloat, but the woman was able to escape the current and swim back to shore to get help. Unfortunately, her husband was not able to make it out of the water.

The woman has been haunted by this incident for the past ten years , and has regrets that she did not make her husband stay in his chair. Her story serves as a reminder of the importance of being aware of one's surroundings and the potential dangers of water

