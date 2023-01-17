After Posting Pregnancy Announcement on Facebook, Woman Tells Sister That She "doesn't care" About Her Misscarriage

Photo by Pixabay, Pexels

A 27-year-old woman , who has chosen to remain anonymous, is facing backlash from her family after publicly sharing her pregnancy on Facebook. The woman, who is expecting her first child, made the announcement online as a way to share the news with family members who live overseas.

However, the woman's older sister, who is infertile and has suffered from nine miscarriages, took issue with the announcement.

The relationship between the two sisters has always been strained, with the older sister reportedly receiving preferential treatment from their parents due to a health scare when she was a baby.

The younger sister claims she was expected to make herself as small as possible to accommodate her sister, with her grades and accomplishments often hidden to avoid upsetting her.

The younger sister eventually went to a prestigious university, but her parents cut her off financially after she made the decision to attend.

She has since been estranged from her family and only sees them during holidays at her grandparents' house.

When the younger sister announced her pregnancy on Facebook, her parents and sister harassed her and reported the post, leading to it being taken down.

The younger sister blocked her parents and sister from her social media accounts.

During a New Year's party at her grandparents' house, the older sister confronted her, screaming and crying about her miscarriages and how the pregnancy announcement had hurt her.

The younger sister responded by saying she did not care about her sister's feelings, describing her as a bully who had tormented her throughout her life.

This led to an argument with their parents, and the older sister, her friend and their parents were eventually thrown out of the party by the uncles.

The younger sister's family has defended her actions, but her parents and sister's friend have reportedly been mass reporting her Facebook account, leading to her ultimately deleting it .

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.