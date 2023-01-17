Stepmother Shocks Family by Prioritizing Parrot over Stepdaughter's Wedding, Causing Outrage

Photo by Liza Summer, Pexels

A woman who rescued a macaw three years ago is now facing backlash from her stepdaughter after she chose to prioritize the bird over her stepdaughter's upcoming wedding. The macaw, which has a history of abuse, has trust issues and relies heavily on its routine.

The woman, who has not taken any vacations or trips away since adopting the bird, explained that she loves the macaw deeply and is happy to make sacrifices for it.

Her stepdaughter, who was 16 when she met her stepmother and moved away for college, is now getting married in March. The wedding is a large, traditional event and the stepdaughter is feeling overwhelmed by the preparations.

The stepdaughter invited her stepmother to visit and help plan the wedding, but the stepmother declined due to the macaw's needs. This decision led to the stepdaughter feeling hurt and accusing her stepmother of not accepting her as a full-blooded daughter and prioritizing the bird over her.

The stepmother's husband is also said to agree with their daughter, but is refusing to take sides.

The stepmother, feeling hurt by the accusations, took to Reddit to ask if she was in the wrong. She later called her stepdaughter to explain her actions and to offer her help in planning the wedding virtually.

The stepdaughter revealed that she had struggled to accept the stepmother as a replacement for her biological mother, but now regrets it and wants a closer relationship.

The stepmother and stepdaughter ended the conversation on a positive note and are hoping to improve their relationship in the future

