Father Sparks Debate After Excluding Daughter From Trip of a Lifetime

A man took to Reddit to share his family trip experience. The post went viral, receiving over 2400 upvotes and nearly 800 comments. So, what happened?

A family of eight, celebrating their 30th anniversary, decided to invite their four children, their partners, and four grandchildren to a vacation in the Caribbean for a week. The couple volunteered to pay for all lodging for everyone if they could pay for transportation and incidentals.

The family invited everyone last July for an April vacation, with the intention of it being a chance for the immediate family to be together and enjoy the experience and each other. However, the family made the hard choice of not inviting any friends or other relatives, including the oldest daughter's stepson.

Last week, the youngest daughter and her wife informed the couple that they had promised their nephew a tropical vacation that was canceled due to Covid. The nephew is not a relative of the family and not someone any of the other children or grandchildren have a relationship with.

After the couple discussed the matter, they told the youngest daughter that they really wanted her there, but they wanted the vacation to be "for the family" and that they wouldn't feel right about adding the nephew. The nephew would have slept in the room with the youngest daughter's children and would not have been a financial burden or a time burden on the couple.

When the couple conveyed this message to the youngest daughter, she informed them that she could not see taking the vacation without her nephew and that if they could not change their minds, then they would not be joining the family.

Two of the couple's children agreed that the couple had made the right decision, otherwise, the trip would be open to whoever decided to join. However, one of the couple's children disagreed, believing that the nephew would have fun with his cousins and would not be a financial or time burden on the family.

The couple is now struggling as they have already excluded people they are close to when they sent the original invitation and their youngest daughter and her wife tend to drift in and out of their lives. They wanted this to be an experience that all of their children and grandchildren could share, but now their youngest daughter, her wife, and their two sons will miss out.

