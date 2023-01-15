After a Mentally Ill Mother Dropped Off Her Baby at Daycare, The Workers Learn a Disturbing Truth

Photo by Engin Akyurt / Pexels

An incident occurred at a daycare center where a mother brought her child to daycare, even though the child was already dead. The child had previously been sick and had vomited at the daycare.

When the mother was told to bring a doctor's note stating that the child was okay, she did not return with one.

Despite this, a staff member allowed the mother to drop off the child a few days later. The mother said that she had given the child medicine and that he would be sleeping for a while.

However, within five minutes of the mother dropping off the child, the director of the daycare called to check in. When the staff member mentioned the child's name, the director was surprised that the child was there and reminded the staff member that the mother was not supposed to bring the child back without a doctor's note.

The staff member went to check on the child and discovered that he was not moving. The director instructed the staff member to turn the child over and it was clear that the child had been dead for hours and was black and blue.

The mother did not kill the child. An autopsy revealed that the child had died from natural causes, specifically from water on the brain. The mother had a history of mental illness and had likely panicked when she discovered that the child had died.

She was not charged with any crime as the child's death was determined to be from natural causes. This incident serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of proper communication and protocols in daycare centers.

