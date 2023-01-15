Woman Brings Up Brother’s Premature Birth at Dinner, Sparking Controversy

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pHZSW_0kF8QTMm00
Photo byAndrea Piacquadio/ Pexels

According to a Reddit post with over 55,000 upvotes and nearly 3,300 comments, a nurse practitioner is facing backlash from their family after bringing up a sensitive topic at Christmas dinner. 

The individual, who works as a primary care provider for low-risk maternity cases and works closely with doctors and midwives, is engaged to their partner, who is currently completing their residency.

The couple has been living together for a few years, and while they originally had plans to get married a couple of years ago, they have been busy with work and have delayed their wedding. 

This has caused issues with the individual's very religious parents, who are upset that their youngest son is living in "sin."

During a family Christmas dinner, the individual's mother brought up the topic of the couple's upcoming wedding, expressing relief that they would no longer be embarrassed at church. 

The individual's father also weighed in, praising their older children for waiting to move in together until marriage.

Feeling frustrated and angry over this ongoing argument, the individual brought up a premature baby they had been reading about, in an attempt to change the subject and make a point about not being able to control others' lives. 

They also asked to look at the family album where they keep records of family births, specifically mentioning their oldest brother who was born prematurely.

This led to a heated exchange between the individual and their parents, with the individual stating that they would bring up private family matters again if their parents continued to comment on their living arrangements. 

The individual's parents were reportedly upset with them for trying to "embarrass" them in their own home, but the individual's partner was relieved that the topic had been dropped

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you. Business inquiries: klukakbusiness@gmail.com

California State
36K followers

