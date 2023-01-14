Father Sparks Controversy After Suggesting Putting 1-Year-Old Daughter in The Basement

Photo by Cristian on Unsplash

A man took to Reddit to share a problem he came across when it comes to where his daughter will sleep. The post went viral, receiving over 5000 upvotes and nearly 1300 comments. So, what is the issue he's facing exactly?

Dilemma

In a small two-bedroom home, a young family is facing a common dilemma: how to create enough space for everyone. The couple, both in their late thirties, work from home and currently share a room with their one-year-old daughter. As the little girl grows, the parents are trying to find a solution that works for everyone.

The mother suggested converting the father's home office into a play area for their daughter, but the father had a different idea. He proposed sectioning off a portion of the large, fully finished basement as a bedroom for their daughter. The basement is equipped with windows and is free from any issues of dampness or mold.

However, the mother is concerned about the idea of putting their daughter in the basement. She feels that it is not a suitable place for a child to sleep, and that her husband is in the wrong for suggesting it.

The couple is now at a crossroads, trying to find a solution that will work for all of them. As they navigate this challenge, they are not alone. Many families are facing similar struggles as they try to make the most of the limited space in their homes.

Public Opinion

One person said,

Sounds like he isn’t planning on spending enough time in his daughter’s room to appreciate the lake views

Another person wrote,

I’d be very concerned about baby being on a different floor than your bedroom, or in a place in the house where she can’t be heard if something is wrong with your baby monitor.

Potential Solution

For this family, the decision ultimately comes down to what is best for their daughter. While they may have differing opinions on the matter, they must consider her safety, comfort, and well-being as they make their choice. They will have to weigh the pros and cons of each option and come to a decision that works for their family.

This is just one example of the many difficulties that families face as they try to create a comfortable and functional living space for everyone in the household. As the world continues to change, and more and more people are working from home, it is becoming increasingly important to find solutions to these challenges. With a little creativity, and a lot of compromise, families can find a way to make their homes work for them.

