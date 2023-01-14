After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto, Pexels

A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.

Recently, a woman lost her father and was preparing for his funera l. During the preparations, her husband, who has a history of being self-conscious about his height, asked her if she would be wearing high heels to the funeral.

The woman stated that the high heels were the only black shoes she had that would match her outfit. Her husband suggested she wear different shoes, but she refused.

This led to a heated argument between the couple, with the husband claiming that he was worried about how he would appear standing next to his taller wife in high heels.

The woman, who had previously tried to accommodate her husband's insecurities, felt that this was an unreasonable request and refused to compromise. In response, her husband announced that he would not be attending the funeral.

The woman was shocked and called her husband "insane" for refusing to attend such an important event due to her clothing choices.

However, her husband felt that she was the one being unreasonable and that she should have compromised in order to have him by her side during the funeral.

As a result of this disagreement, the couple is currently not speaking and the husband did not attend the funeral.

Additionally, the husband's family believes that the woman should have been more accommodating and compromised for the sake of having him present at the funeral.

