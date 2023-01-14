"If You See a Folded Dollar, Don't Pick it up!" Warning Reveals Picking Up Lost Money Could be a Death Sentence

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dWok_0kEb8jPM00
Photo byDeeana Arts / Pexels

A TikToker by the name of Cathy Pedrayes, took to the app to share a stark warning about the potential dangers of picking up folded dollar bills on the ground. The video went viral, receiving over 730,000 likes and nearly 7000 comments. So, why is it potentially dangerous to pick up folded dollars?

Take a look at the video and see for yourself

@cathypedrayes It can get into your system via your mouth or eyes so eating, biting nails, stuff like that. Source: NBC, CBS, Fox17, Fox5. #psa #safetytips #edutok #tips #warning #staysafe #parents #news ♬ Juicy Fruit Dance Challenge - Rex 🔮

As seen in the video, she explains that police officers are warning individuals of folded bills that may contain trace amounts of Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a highly lethal drug that when consumed even in small amounts can have a devastating and potentially life threatening affect.

Potential Dangers

Picking up folded dollar bills from the ground may seem like an innocent and harmless act, but it can actually have dangerous consequences. One of the main concerns is that some of these bills may have been used to transport drugs, and can therefore contain traces of dangerous substances.

Drug dealers often use folded dollar bills to transport and distribute drugs because they are small, easy to conceal, and widely accepted as a form of currency. When drugs are placed inside folded dollar bills, they can be easily passed off as legitimate money, making them difficult to detect. This makes it easy for drug dealers to move large amounts of drugs without being detected by law enforcement.

However, when these folded dollar bills are dropped or lost, they can end up on the ground, where they can be picked up by unsuspecting individuals. If these bills have been used to transport drugs, they can still contain traces of the substance, even after they have been dropped. This means that simply picking up a folded dollar bill from the ground could expose an individual to dangerous drugs.

Stay informed and up-to-date with similar content by subscribing to my newsletter. Sign up now and receive exclusive content and updates straight to your inbox. Don't forget to check your email for new releases and exciting updates from me

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# TikTok# Money# United States

Comments / 24

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you. Business inquiries: klukakbusiness@gmail.com

California State
36K followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

After Child Falls in an Enclosure, Gorilla Helps the Child But Later Gets Killed by Zookeepers

The death of Harambe, a peaceful gorilla living in a zoo, has long been a source of controversy and sadness for animal lovers and conservationists. In 2016, a 3-year-old boy fell into Harambe's enclosure, leading to the gorilla's death at the hands of zookeepers. Many felt that the zoo could have handled the situation differently and that Harambe did not deserve to die.

Read full story
6 comments

Wife Denies Husband Baby's Gender Reveal After He Constantly Skips Doctor’s Appointments

A pregnant woman took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her doctor's appointment. The post has since gone viral receiving over 42,000 upvotes and nearly 2300 comments.

Read full story

Steel Fabrication Workers Tell a”Karen” Her Car Needs Imaginary Parts

Two steel fabrication workers, known by their colleagues as "Buzz" and "Sputnik," were smoking cigars in the alleyway behind their workplace when a woman approached them, demanding to know what was wrong with her car.

Read full story
4 comments

Astronomers Discovered an Exoplanet 752 Times Greater Than Jupiter

When it comes to the vast expanse of the universe, there are few things as awe-inspiring as the sheer size of certain celestial bodies. In our own solar system, Jupiter holds the title of the largest planet, with a radius of over 43,000 miles and the ability to fit approximately 1300 Earths inside of it.

Read full story
3 comments

Father Sparks Debate After Excluding Daughter From Trip of a Lifetime

A man took to Reddit to share his family trip experience. The post went viral, receiving over 2400 upvotes and nearly 800 comments. So, what happened?. A family of eight, celebrating their 30th anniversary, decided to invite their four children, their partners, and four grandchildren to a vacation in the Caribbean for a week. The couple volunteered to pay for all lodging for everyone if they could pay for transportation and incidentals.

Read full story
7 comments

After a Mentally Ill Mother Dropped Off Her Baby at Daycare, The Workers Learn a Disturbing Truth

An incident occurred at a daycare center where a mother brought her child to daycare, even though the child was already dead. The child had previously been sick and had vomited at the daycare.

Read full story
27 comments

Man Brings Wendy’s Chili with Tabasco Sauce to Chili Contest as a Joke and Something Unexpected Happened

According to a Reddit post that received over 45,000 upvotes and nearly 1600 comments, a user had a unique approach to a local chili cook-off. The cook-off was held at a BMX event with a couple hundred people in attendance and the user, who had been a vegetarian for roughly twelve years, decided to enter the competition with a creative twist.

Read full story
176 comments

Single Mother of 2 Gives Up on Severely Disabled Child and Places Him in Residential Facility. “I didn’t get a child”

A single mother of two boys, aged 12 and 7, made the difficult decision to place her 7-year-old son, who is severely disabled, in a residential facility. The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, has struggled to care for her younger son, who has a rare chromosome deletion that has left him with severe developmental delays and medical fragility.

Read full story
302 comments

Woman Brings Up Brother’s Premature Birth at Dinner, Sparking Controversy

According to a Reddit post with over 55,000 upvotes and nearly 3,300 comments, a nurse practitioner is facing backlash from their family after bringing up a sensitive topic at Christmas dinner.

Read full story
4 comments

Father Sparks Controversy After Suggesting Putting 1-Year-Old Daughter in The Basement

A man took to Reddit to share a problem he came across when it comes to where his daughter will sleep. The post went viral, receiving over 5000 upvotes and nearly 1300 comments. So, what is the issue he's facing exactly?

Read full story
27 comments

NASA Discovers Exoplanet Similar to Earth, May Be Key to Extraterrestrial Life

NASA has made an exciting announcement that is sure to capture the attention of space enthusiasts everywhere: the discovery of an Earth-sized planet that could potentially be habitable. The planet, named TOI 700E, is 95% the size of Earth and is believed to be rocky in composition.

Read full story
12 comments

Scientists Discovered an Animal that Lives on Every Human’s Face

Demodex mites, also known as face mites, are tiny eight-legged arthropods that live on the skin of mammals, including humans. These mites are so small that they can only be seen with a microscope, but they play a significant role in the health of our skin.

Read full story
238 comments

After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels

A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.

Read full story
192 comments

Archaeologists Discover a Never Before Seen 2000-Year-Old Mayan City in a Forest

A recent discovery in Guatemala has shed new light on the ancient Mayan civilization. Using laser technology, an aerial survey revealed the remains of a sprawling settlement hidden beneath the rainforest in the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin region, near the border with Mexico.

Read full story
1 comments

Student Faked Having Tourette’s Syndrome and it Continues to Haunt Them to This Day

A person took to Reddit to share their story of how they faked having Tourette’s Syndrome and reader discretion is advised. Around four and a half years ago, a young student in the seventh grade made a decision that would haunt them for years to come.

Read full story
4 comments
Daphne, AL

A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking Controversy

On July 10, 2020, a Five Guys restaurant sparked controversy across social media after an incident took place involving a group of employees that refused to serve three police officers. With the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers, police in the US at that time faced massive scrunity.

Read full story
334 comments

Wendy's Employee Fired After Taking a Bath in the Restaurant Sink. "It Feels Like a Hot Tub"

When it comes to restaurant controversy, this may single handedly top the list. The video depicts a Wendy's restaurant employee presumably bathing in the restaurant sink. Other employees can be seen alongised the suspected individual and one can even be seen handing him something and saying, "Wash yourself"

Read full story
13 comments

Unexpected Twist as Man Introduces Girlfriend to Father After 10 Months of Dating

It's not uncommon for people to be nervous about introducing their significant other to their parents. However, for one man, the situation was a bit more complicated. He had been dating Tabatha for 10 months and she hadn't met his parents yet. So, he decided to take her on a trip to meet his father.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Wins $1.3 Million Lottery, Hides the Money and Divorces Husband

It was a dream come true for Denise Rossi. She had always played the lottery, but never in her wildest dreams did she expect to win the grand prize of $1.3 million. But just 11 days after the winning numbers were announced, Denise made a decision that would haunt her for the rest of her life.

Read full story
131 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy