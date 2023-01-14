"If You See a Folded Dollar, Don't Pick it up!" Warning Reveals Picking Up Lost Money Could be a Death Sentence

Photo by Deeana Arts / Pexels

A TikToker by the name of Cathy Pedrayes, took to the app to share a stark warning about the potential dangers of picking up folded dollar bills on the ground. The video went viral, receiving over 730,000 likes and nearly 7000 comments. So, why is it potentially dangerous to pick up folded dollars?

As seen in the video, she explains that police officers are warning individuals of folded bills that may contain trace amounts of Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a highly lethal drug that when consumed even in small amounts can have a devastating and potentially life threatening affect.

Potential Dangers

Picking up folded dollar bills from the ground may seem like an innocent and harmless act, but it can actually have dangerous consequences. One of the main concerns is that some of these bills may have been used to transport drugs, and can therefore contain traces of dangerous substances.

Drug dealers often use folded dollar bills to transport and distribute drugs because they are small, easy to conceal, and widely accepted as a form of currency. When drugs are placed inside folded dollar bills, they can be easily passed off as legitimate money, making them difficult to detect. This makes it easy for drug dealers to move large amounts of drugs without being detected by law enforcement.

However, when these folded dollar bills are dropped or lost, they can end up on the ground, where they can be picked up by unsuspecting individuals. If these bills have been used to transport drugs, they can still contain traces of the substance, even after they have been dropped. This means that simply picking up a folded dollar bill from the ground could expose an individual to dangerous drugs.

