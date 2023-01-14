Archaeologists Discover a Never Before Seen 2000-Year-Old Mayan City in a Forest

Photo by Alex Azabache / Pexels

A recent discovery in Guatemala has shed new light on the ancient Mayan civilization.

Using laser technology, an aerial survey revealed the remains of a sprawling settlement hidden beneath the rainforest in the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin region, near the border with Mexico.

The area covers an impressive 650 square miles and is believed to have existed 2,000 years ago.

According to archaeologists, the city consisted of nearly 1,000 settlements interconnected by a hundred miles of causeways, which the Mayans would have used to move around the area.

The team also discovered the remains of platforms and pyramids, as well as reservoirs and canals that would have been used for water collection.

The research was conducted using LiDAR technology, which involved beaming lasers down from a plane and using the reflected light to construct an image of the landscape.

This cutting-edge technology has allowed researchers to uncover new information about the Mayan civilization and gain a deeper understanding of their way of life.

This discovery not only expands our knowledge of the Mayan civilization but also highlights the potential for using technology to uncover hidden parts of human history.

The size and complexity of this settlement demonstrate the advanced level of social organization and infrastructure development achieved by the Mayans.

It also reveals the extent of human impact on the landscape even in ancient times. This discovery will certainly inspire further research and excavation in the region and may lead to even more significant findings in the future

