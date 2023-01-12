Man Brings Tears to Vendor's Eyes After Leaving a Generous $500 Tip

Photo by Los Muertos Crew, Pexels

In a recent video , a customer approached a vendor with a simple question, "Are you closed?" The vendor was still open for business, and so the customer proceeded to ask if they could purchase a taco before the establishment closed. The vendor confirmed that they were still open and that tacos were still available for purchase. The customer then asked the vendor about the price of the tacos, to which the vendor responded that the cost was 40 pesos per taco.

The customer requested two tacos, one for themselves and one for another person with them. The video then took an unexpected turn as the customer asked the vendor about their baby. The vendor revealed that their baby's name was Sammy and that they were 11 months old. The customer then asked the vendor what they thought Sammy would want for Christmas, to which the vendor responded with a simple "clothes."

Take a look and see for yourself.

The conversation shifted back to the topic of merchandise, with the customer inquiring about the price of a shirt. The vendor provided the cost, and the customer thanked the vendor for the information. Before leaving, the customer handed the vendor napkins with a total of $500 inside. The vendor appeared surprised while also grateful for the generous tip. The customer wished the vendor a "Merry Christmas."

The final price for the transaction was $500 or 10,000 pesos. It is interesting to note the dynamic of this conversation. The customer and vendor engaged in a casual and friendly exchange, discussing not only the purchase at hand but also personal topics such as the vendor's baby.

The vendor's response to the question about what their baby would want for Christmas was intriguing, and it is unclear if they truly didn't know what their child would want or if they were hesitant to share. The conversation also highlighted the vendor's willingness to accommodate the customer's requests, such as providing additional napkins. Overall, it was a brief but memorable interaction between customer and vendor.

What do you think?

