Experts Reveal That No amount of alcohol consumption is safe - damaging effects on health, relationships and well-being

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yKFJ_0kBoWCem00
Photo byFoodie Factor, Pexels

Alcohol is a widely consumed substance in many cultures around the world, often associated with celebrations and social gatherings. However, despite its widespread use, it is important to understand that no amount of alcohol consumption is safe. 

Regular alcohol consumption, even in small amounts, can have serious negative effects on a person's physical and mental health, as well as their relationships and overall well-being.

One of the most immediate and well-known dangers of alcohol consumption is its impact on a person's ability to drive. Alcohol impairs a person's judgment, reaction time, and motor skills, making them much more likely to cause an accident on the road. 

Even a small amount of alcohol can increase the risk of a crash, and the risk only increases as the amount of alcohol consumed increases.

Regular alcohol consumption can also have serious long-term effects on a person's health. It increases the risk of developing various types of cancer, such as breast cancer, throat cancer, and liver cancer. It can also lead to liver damage, cirrhosis, and other chronic liver diseases. 

Alcohol consumption is also a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes. In addition, it can also lead to depression, anxiety and other mental health issues, as well as addiction and dependency.

Another issue with alcohol consumption is the effect it can have on a person's personal and professional relationships. 

Alcohol is often a factor in domestic violence, child abuse, and other forms of physical and emotional abuse. It can also lead to financial problems and job loss.

It's worth noting that some studies have suggested that moderate alcohol consumption may have some benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart disease in some individuals, 

However, the potential benefits of alcohol consumption are far outweighed by the risks. The US Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 does not recommend consuming alcohol at all. Even a small amount of alcohol can increase the risk of accidents, health problems, and other negative consequences.

In conclusion, no amount of alcohol consumption is safe. Regular alcohol consumption, even in small amounts, can have serious negative effects on a person's physical and mental health, as well as their relationships and overall well-being. 

It's important for individuals to be aware of the risks associated with alcohol consumption and to make informed decisions about whether or not to drink. If you do choose to drink, it's important to do so in moderation and to be aware of the potential risks

Sign up to my free newsletter for more news updates and stories like this. 

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alcohol# Science# Health# WHO

Comments / 18

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you. Business inquiries: klukakbusiness@gmail.com

California State
35K followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

After a Mentally Ill Mother Dropped Off Her Baby at Daycare, The Workers Learn a Disturbing Truth

An incident occurred at a daycare center where a mother brought her child to daycare, even though the child was already dead. The child had previously been sick and had vomited at the daycare.

Read full story
13 comments

Man Brings Wendy’s Chili with Tabasco Sauce to Chili Contest as a Joke and Something Unexpected Happened

According to a Reddit post that received over 45,000 upvotes and nearly 1600 comments, a user had a unique approach to a local chili cook-off. The cook-off was held at a BMX event with a couple hundred people in attendance and the user, who had been a vegetarian for roughly twelve years, decided to enter the competition with a creative twist.

Read full story
99 comments

Single Mother of 2 Gives Up on Severely Disabled Child and Places Him in Residential Facility. “I didn’t get a child”

A single mother of two boys, aged 12 and 7, made the difficult decision to place her 7-year-old son, who is severely disabled, in a residential facility. The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, has struggled to care for her younger son, who has a rare chromosome deletion that has left him with severe developmental delays and medical fragility.

Read full story
117 comments

Woman Brings Up Brother’s Premature Birth at Dinner, Sparking Controversy

According to a Reddit post with over 55,000 upvotes and nearly 3,300 comments, a nurse practitioner is facing backlash from their family after bringing up a sensitive topic at Christmas dinner.

Read full story
1 comments

Father Sparks Controversy After Suggesting Putting 1-Year-Old Daughter in The Basement

A man took to Reddit to share a problem he came across when it comes to where his daughter will sleep. The post went viral, receiving over 5000 upvotes and nearly 1300 comments. So, what is the issue he's facing exactly?

Read full story
19 comments

NASA Discovers Exoplanet Similar to Earth, May Be Key to Extraterrestrial Life

NASA has made an exciting announcement that is sure to capture the attention of space enthusiasts everywhere: the discovery of an Earth-sized planet that could potentially be habitable. The planet, named TOI 700E, is 95% the size of Earth and is believed to be rocky in composition.

Read full story
8 comments

Scientists Discovered an Animal that Lives on Every Human’s Face

Demodex mites, also known as face mites, are tiny eight-legged arthropods that live on the skin of mammals, including humans. These mites are so small that they can only be seen with a microscope, but they play a significant role in the health of our skin.

Read full story
122 comments

After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels

A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.

Read full story
145 comments

"If You See a Folded Dollar, Don't Pick it up!" Warning Reveals Picking Up Lost Money Could be a Death Sentence

A TikToker by the name of Cathy Pedrayes, took to the app to share a stark warning about the potential dangers of picking up folded dollar bills on the ground. The video went viral, receiving over 730,000 likes and nearly 7000 comments. So, why is it potentially dangerous to pick up folded dollars?

Read full story
7 comments

Archaeologists Discover a Never Before Seen 2000-Year-Old Mayan City in a Forest

A recent discovery in Guatemala has shed new light on the ancient Mayan civilization. Using laser technology, an aerial survey revealed the remains of a sprawling settlement hidden beneath the rainforest in the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin region, near the border with Mexico.

Read full story
1 comments

Student Faked Having Tourette’s Syndrome and it Continues to Haunt Them to This Day

A person took to Reddit to share their story of how they faked having Tourette’s Syndrome and reader discretion is advised. Around four and a half years ago, a young student in the seventh grade made a decision that would haunt them for years to come.

Read full story
4 comments
Daphne, AL

A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking Controversy

On July 10, 2020, a Five Guys restaurant sparked controversy across social media after an incident took place involving a group of employees that refused to serve three police officers. With the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers, police in the US at that time faced massive scrunity.

Read full story
205 comments

Wendy's Employee Fired After Taking a Bath in the Restaurant Sink. "It Feels Like a Hot Tub"

When it comes to restaurant controversy, this may single handedly top the list. The video depicts a Wendy's restaurant employee presumably bathing in the restaurant sink. Other employees can be seen alongised the suspected individual and one can even be seen handing him something and saying, "Wash yourself"

Read full story
8 comments

Unexpected Twist as Man Introduces Girlfriend to Father After 10 Months of Dating

It's not uncommon for people to be nervous about introducing their significant other to their parents. However, for one man, the situation was a bit more complicated. He had been dating Tabatha for 10 months and she hadn't met his parents yet. So, he decided to take her on a trip to meet his father.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Wins $1.3 Million Lottery, Hides the Money and Divorces Husband

It was a dream come true for Denise Rossi. She had always played the lottery, but never in her wildest dreams did she expect to win the grand prize of $1.3 million. But just 11 days after the winning numbers were announced, Denise made a decision that would haunt her for the rest of her life.

Read full story
94 comments

After Dog Gets Stuck in Molten Tar, Man Bravely Saves Its Life

The video is a harrowing reminder of the dangers that animals can face in their daily lives. In the footage, a dog can be seen completely trapped in a pool of molten tar. The dog's head and part of its mouth are the only parts of its body visible above the tar, and it can be seen panting heavily.

Read full story
7 comments

Man Brings Tears to Vendor's Eyes After Leaving a Generous $500 Tip

In a recent video, a customer approached a vendor with a simple question, "Are you closed?" The vendor was still open for business, and so the customer proceeded to ask if they could purchase a taco before the establishment closed. The vendor confirmed that they were still open and that tacos were still available for purchase. The customer then asked the vendor about the price of the tacos, to which the vendor responded that the cost was 40 pesos per taco.

Read full story
2 comments

After Taking a Trip to Nepal, Woman Ends Up Adopting 65 Children

Maggie Doyne, an American woman, has made a significant impact on the lives of many children in Nepal. At the young age of eighteen, she traveled to Nepal and was deeply affected by what she saw: children who were working instead of going to school. Rather than turning a blind eye to the problem, Maggie decided to take action.

Read full story
3 comments

Chef Cooks Without Tasting a Bite in Over 7 Years

Loretta is a chef who has not eaten food in seven years. She always loved to cook and eat, but at the age of eighteen, she woke up in unbearable pain every time she ate. She struggled with this pain for years, until she finally discovered the cause: a paralyzed stomach. Instead of eating food, Loretta now relies on a special bag and tube that delivers nutrients directly into her bloodstream.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy