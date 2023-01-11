Chef Cooks Without Tasting a Bite in Over 7 Years

Photo by Instagram

Loretta is a chef who has not eaten food in seven years. She always loved to cook and eat, but at the age of eighteen, she woke up in unbearable pain every time she ate.

She struggled with this pain for years, until she finally discovered the cause: a paralyzed stomach. Instead of eating food, Loretta now relies on a special bag and tube that delivers nutrients directly into her bloodstream.

Despite this setback, Loretta refused to let her condition stop her from pursuing her passion for cooking.

She remembered everything she had learned about the craft, and began to cook using her sense of smell alone. She even enlisted the help of friends to taste her creations and provide feedback.

For Loretta, cooking is not just about nourishment; it's about creativity, artistry, and expression.

Despite her physical limitations, she continues to create delicious and beautiful meals , inspiring others to never let life's obstacles stop them from doing what they love.

It is truly amazing how Loretta had the willpower and determination to not let her condition define her and instead she let her passion guide her.

Even though her condition is irreversible, the fact that she found a way to continue doing something she loved is truly remarkable.

Loretta's story serves as a reminder to all of us that no matter what life throws our way, we should never give up on our dreams.

Her relentless spirit and determination to overcome adversity is an inspiration to us all, and her food continues to delight the taste buds of those around her

