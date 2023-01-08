US Government Approves World-First Vaccine to Combat Devastating Honeybee Disease

Photo by Pixabay, Pexels

Beehives in the United States, and hopefully the world over are about to get busier. In a world first, the US government has approved the use of a vaccine to combat foulbrood, a bacterial disease that has decimated honeybees with devastating effects on agriculture and the environment. That should be more than a reason for bees, farmers, conservationists, and animal lovers to break into a happy dance!

The American foulbrood originated in the US and spread around the world. It's named so because it turns the larvae of infected hives into a stinky brown mush. The vaccine works by incorporating a weakened form of the bacteria into the royal jelly that's fed to the queen. The vaccine reaches her ovaries thus transmitting immunity to the developing larvae.

The US is unusually dependent on managed honeybee colonies due to declining wild populations as a result of habitat loss, pesticides, and climate change. Interestingly enough, the national wildlife federation (NWF) states that honeybees are not native to North America. They were brought by colonists beginning in the 1620s as a source of wax and sugar.

Ohio State’s University department of entomology estimates that all pollinators contribute about $500 billion a year to global food production. In addition to honeybees, other pollinators include “butterflies, moths, bats, birds, beetles, and other insects.” Honeybees pollinate about one third of the world's food supply.

The honeybees are not considered endangered. In fact there are more honeybees in the world than any other time. This does not mean that we should let our guard down. Regional population declines as well as widespread transmission of dangerous infections should encourage us to be one step ahead.

