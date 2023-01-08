Today in History: 17-Year-Old Yugoslavian Partisan Makes Defiant Final Stand Against Nazis, Ends Up Executed

On February 8th, 1943, Lepa Radić, a 17-year-old Yugoslavian partisan, was hanged by the Nazis for her resistance against their unlawful occupation. 

As she stood before her executioners, they asked her for the names of her fellow partisans. In response, Lepa famously declared, "You will know them when they come to avenge me."

Lepa's bravery and defiance in the face of certain death have made her a symbol of resistance and hero to her fellow Yugoslavians. 

She was just a teenager when she joined the fight against the Nazi occupation of her country, but her courage and determination were far beyond her years.

The Nazi occupation of Yugoslavia was a brutal and oppressive time, and the Yugoslavian people were subjected to unimaginable horrors. 

Many resisted, forming partisan groups to fight back against their oppressors. Lepa was one of these partisans, and she fought tirelessly to free her country from Nazi rule.

Despite her youth, Lepa quickly rose through the ranks of the partisan movement and became a leader among her fellow fighters.

She was admired for her fearlessness and her ability to inspire others to keep fighting, even in the face of overwhelming odds.

