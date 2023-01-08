Wells Fargo Vice President Drunkenly Urinates on 70-Year-Old Woman on Flight, Later Fired by Bank

Photo by Rebcenter Moscow, Pexels

When the spotlight is on you, it helps to be on your best behavior. It just didn’t work out for Wells Fargo this time. While I’ve read a lot of crazy stories about people behaving badly in airplane cabins during flights. These behaviors worsened during the pandemic when uncertainty and restrictions had everyone’s nerves on edge.

All things considered, Shankar Mishra’s behavio r on the Air India flight out of New York to New Delhi, stood out, and not in a good way. Mishra is Wells Fargo’s Vice President in India. In an apparently drunken state, he urinated on a woman, 70 who was on the same flight. Now, that is gross for anyone I know.

It’s reported that Mishra begged the woman not to file charges as “he is a family man and did not want his wife and child to be affected by this incident.” Since then, Mishra has evaded authorities in Mumbai where a case has been registered against him. One of the charges filed constitutes “word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.”

Wells Fargo has since fired Mishra stating that the bank “holds employees to the highest standard of professional and personal behavior and we find these allegations deeply disturbing.” This is the latest in a string of fiascos involving the fourth-largest bank in the US as of June 2022.

In recent years, Wells Fargo has been investigated, put under federal supervision, and hit with some of the largest fines in the financial services sector. Some of the charges include opening millions of accounts without customers’ consent, racial bias in its hiring practices, rampant fraud through its Zelle app, “repeatedly misapplying loan payments, getting fees and interest wrong, and charging surprise overdraft fees.”

What do you think of this incident?

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

