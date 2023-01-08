Woman Gives Birth to Baby Frozen as an Embryo 25 Years Earlier

Photo by Pixabay, Pexels

On Thanksgiving 2017, Tina Gibson gave birth to a baby girl named Emma Wren , who had been frozen as an embryo in 1992, over 25 years prior. This marks the second longest known duration that an embryo has been frozen before being born. Tina and her husband "adopted" the embryo after learning that he was likely infertile.

The embryo was donated by an anonymous couple who had undergone in vitro fertilization (IVF) and had several remaining frozen embryos that had been suspended for more than two decades.

Tina Gibson, now 31 years old, remarked that she and the embryo "could have been best friends." This extraordinary case highlights the potential for reproductive technologies to be used in ways that were once unimaginable.

The advancement of these technologies has given hope to couples who may have otherwise been unable to have children due to infertility.

However, the use of frozen embryos also raises ethical questions. Many couples who undergo IVF and have leftover embryos must decide what to do with them, leading to a debate over whether they should be donated to other couples, destroyed, or left in storage.

This decision is often a difficult one and can be emotionally and ethically complex.

In the case of Emma Wren Gibson, the anonymous couple who donated the embryos made the decision to allow another couple to adopt their unused embryos, resulting in the birth of a healthy baby girl after more than two decades of storage.

While the use of frozen embryos is still a controversial topic, the birth of Emma Wren serves as a testament to the potential of reproductive technologies to bring joy and hope to families who may have otherwise been unable to have children..

