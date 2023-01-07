After Boy was in a 12 Year Coma, Nobody Realized He was Conscious

Photo by Zachary DeBottis, Pexels

For twelve years, Martin Pistorius was trapped in his own body, unable to communicate or move. At the age of twelve, Martin slipped into a coma and remained in that state for several years. However, when he woke up, he was fully conscious and able to hear, see, and think.

Despite this, Martin was completely paralyzed and unable to move or speak, including his tongue. This meant that he was unable to tell anyone around him, including his family and doctors, that he was awake and aware.

To make matters worse, Martin's family and doctors were under the impression that he was still in a coma and would never be able to hear, think, or move again. In fact, Martin heard the doctor tell his parents to take him home and make him comfortable as he would never recover.

Martin was unable to protest or let anyone know that this was not the case, as he was completely paralyzed.

The thought of being trapped in his own body, unable to communicate or move, must have been a nightmare for Martin.

He was fully aware and conscious , but unable to do anything about it. It is truly a shocking and heart-wrenching story, one that is sure to leave a lasting impact on those who hear it.

Sign up to my free newsletter for more news updates and stories like this.

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.