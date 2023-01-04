After 12-year-old Daughter Passed Away, Mother Discovers Secret Letter She Left Behind

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27okFp_0k3Lqnvj00
Photo byPixabay, Pexels

Twelve-year-old Taylor was just like any other girl her age, spending her days going to school and doing homework. But one day, while sitting at her desk, she suddenly felt a sharp pain in her chest. She collapsed to the floor and her mother immediately called 911.

Taylor was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered she was suffering from severe pneumonia. Despite their best efforts, she slipped into a coma and a few days later, she passed away.

Her mother was devastated by the loss of her young daughter and as she went to clean Taylor's room, she found something that would change her life forever. Hidden away in a secret spot, Taylor had left a letter for herself, one that she had planned to open in 2023.

In the letter, Taylor spoke about her hopes and dreams, as well as her relationship with God. Her mother was so inspired by this message from beyond the grave that she decided to write a book about it, sharing Taylor's words with the world.

This little girl may have suddenly passed away, but the love and hope that she left behind in her secret letter has the power to bring tears to the eyes of anyone who reads it.

What do you think?

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you.

California State
34981 followers

