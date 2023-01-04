After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong

Photo by Josh Willink, Pexels

As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.

He thought the photo was so cute that he posted it on social media, never expecting that one comment would end up saving Emily's life.

David was used to getting a lot of funny comments and reactions to his photos, but one particular comment caught his attention. A children's doctor wrote that Emily's eyes looked a little yellow in the photo, and suggested that it could be a symptom of neonatal jaundice.

The doctor cautioned that it was probably nothing, but suggested that David get it checked out just in case.

At first, David was a little paranoid and worried about the possibility of his newborn daughter having jaundice . He knew that jaundice could be serious if left untreated, so he immediately took Emily to the doctor.

To his relief, the doctor confirmed that Emily did indeed have jaundice, but that it was caught early and could be easily treated.

Thanks to the quick actions of both David and the doctor, Emily's jaundice was treated successfully and she made a full recovery. David is grateful to the doctor for taking the time to comment on his photo and for potentially saving Emily's life.

He now encourages all new parents to pay close attention to their babies' health and to seek medical attention if they have any concerns.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.