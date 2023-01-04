Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Brielle and mother Photo by Facebook

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing.

When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.

Despite the obstacles he faced, Jaxon exceeded all expectations and lived longer than anyone could have hoped. However, at the age of five, he sadly passed away.

Jaxon’s story is one of determination and hope in the face of overwhelming adversity. His parents' decision to give him a chance at life, despite the odds, is an inspiration to us all.

Despite the heartache of losing their son at such a young age, they can take comfort in the knowledge that they gave him the opportunity to experience life and love to the fullest.

Jackson's brief time on earth touched the lives of many and his memory will be forever etched in the hearts of those who knew him.

He may no longer be with us physically, but his spirit lives on, inspiring us to never give up and to always believe in the power of love and hope.

