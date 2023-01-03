10-year-old Boy Murders Mother After She Refused to Buy Him a VR Headset, Gets it a Day Later and Asks if it Arrived

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kKXgm_0k22lVHV00
Photo byBen den EngelsenonUnsplash

On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, 10 year old and his mother, Quiana Mann(44), were having a normal morning until they got into an argument about his desire for a virtual reality headset. 

The boy claimed that he only wanted to scare his mother with a gun, but he accidentally shot her in the face, killing her. Reports say that he ordered the headset a day later and asked his grandmother whether it arrived.

The boy is being charged as an adult with reckless homicide and his bail is set at $50,000. 

However, his defender is trying to lower the bail to $100, as he has very little money and has only been able to find small amounts around his house and in the cushions of his couch.

This tragic incident is made even more tragic by the fact that he had been receiving treatment for behavioral issues and his treatment providers had recommended limiting his access to electronic devices, including cell phones, due to his unhealthy obsession with violent video games.

The murder of his mother serves as a reminder of the dangers of not properly addressing and addressing mental health issues in young people, as well as the need for responsible use of technology and media

