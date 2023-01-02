Woman Didn’t Notice Hidden Wedding Ring in Handmade Necklace for 1 year Until Boyfriend Proposed

Photo by Caleb Oquendo, Pexels

Terry and Anna had been together for nearly a year when he decided to give her a meaningful gift for their anniversary. He spent hours carefully crafting a necklace out of Tasmanian wood, determined to create something special for the woman he loved.

When he presented it to Anna, she was delighted with the unique and thoughtful gift, and wore it constantly.

However, what Anna didn't know was that there was something hidden inside the necklace. For an entire year, she wore it without realizing that there was a secret compartment containing a surprise that would change her life forever.

On their two year anniversary, Terry took Anna on a trip to Scotland, where they spent their days exploring the stunning countryside.

One day, during a hike in the Scottish mountains, Terry asked Anna to take off the necklace and hand it over to him. She did so, and he carefully opened the hidden compartment with a pocket knife.

Anna was shocked and overwhelmed when she saw the contents of the compartment: a sparkling wedding ring. She broke down in tears, overwhelmed by the love and thoughtfulness of her partner.

And a few months later, they were married in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

The necklace, with its hidden surprise, became a symbol of their enduring love and commitment to one another.

And as they looked back on that special moment, they knew that they had been truly blessed to have found such a loving and devoted partner in each other.

