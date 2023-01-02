Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio Newspaper

Photo by Facebook

In 2011, the Columbus Dispatch in Ohio set out on a mission to find Ted Williams , a homeless man who had garnered attention for his claims of having a radio-quality voice. As the newspaper searched for Williams, they discovered that he had a tumultuous past filled with struggles with addiction and financial difficulties.

However, despite these challenges, Williams had always been gifted with a smooth, deep voice that seemed to belie his circumstances.

The Columbus Dispatch first came across Williams when a video of him panhandling on the side of the road went viral on the internet. In the video, Williams can be heard saying, "I have a God-given gift of voice. I'm an ex-radio announcer who has fallen on hard times."

This caught the attention of the Dispatch, who saw an opportunity to help Williams get back on his feet and potentially even kickstart a new career in radio.

As the Dispatch began to investigate Williams' story, they learned that he had indeed worked as a radio announcer in the past. However, he had struggled with addiction and had been in and out of rehab for years.

Despite his efforts to overcome his addiction, Williams had been unable to hold down a job and had been living on the streets for some time.

Despite his hardships, Williams remained hopeful that he would one day be able to return to work in radio. His dream seemed to be within reach when the Dispatch published an article about him and his talent, which caught the attention of local radio stations.

Soon, Williams was receiving offers for voiceover work and even landed a job as an on-air radio host.

Today, Williams is sober and has turned his life around thanks to the support of the Columbus Dispatch and the local community.

His story is a testament to the transformative power of a second chance, and serves as an inspiration to anyone who has ever struggled with addiction or homelessness

