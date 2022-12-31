The Time the US Accidentally Dropped 2 Nukes On North Carolina

Photo by Pixabay, Pexels

On a fateful day in 1961, the United States government experienced a catastrophic event that could have had devastating consequences. A B52 bomber broke apart in midair, causing two Mark 39 hydrogen bombs to be dropped over North Carolina.

These bombs were designed to function as intended in warfare, and as a result, their parachutes opened and triggered mechanisms engaged upon impact with the ground.

The damage that could have been caused by these bombs is unimaginable. Each bomb carried the equivalent of 4,000,000 tons of TNT, which would have resulted in lethal fallout being deposited over a wide area.

Cities such as Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and even as far north as New York City, were at risk of being affected by this fallout, putting millions of lives in danger.

Fortunately, the bombs did not detonate due to a single low voltage switch. Had this switch not been in place, the outcome of this incident could have been catastrophic.

The thought of what could have happened serves as a sobering reminder of the destructive power of nuclear weapons and the importance of proper handling and maintenance of such devices

