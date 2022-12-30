Cat-Identifying Teen Allowed to Refuse Speaking at Private School, Sparking Controversy

Photo by Pixabay, Pexels

A private school in Melbourne, Australia garnered attention for its handling of a unique situation involving a teenage girl who identifies as a cat. According to the Daily Mail, the school has been affirming the student's "animal behavior," even going so far as to allow the girl to refuse speaking during the school day.

Despite this unusual aspect of her identity, the student has been described as "phenomenally bright" by an Australian newspaper, indicating that her identification as a cat does not hinder her academic success.

A source close to the family has stated that the school has been supportive of the student as long as her identity does not disrupt the school environment. It is worth noting that there seems to be no established protocol for students who identify as animals, making this situation all the more unusual.

However, the school has chosen to approach the situation with sensitivity and understanding, a decision that should be commended.

While this approach may be seen as supportive and inclusive by some, it is likely that there will be controversy surrounding the school's decision. Some may argue that allowing the student to refuse speaking during the school day could have negative impacts on her education and socialization.

Others may be concerned about the potential for the student's animal identity to be misunderstood or used as a means of mockery by her peers. It is important for the school to carefully consider the potential consequences of their decision and to make sure that the student's needs and well-being are being adequately addressed

