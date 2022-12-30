Man Makes Controversial Decision to Downgrade Girlfriend's Business Class Flight, Causing Uproar

You may have the right intention, but it may not be well received and this story proves just that

Photo by Mart Production, Pexels

A user took to Reddit to share their experience downgrading their significant other from Business class to Economy and what ensued afterwards.

In recent years, a couple composed of an American man and a Malaysian woman have been living in Malaysia and celebrating Christmas with the woman's family.

However, this year, they decided to travel to the United States to visit the man's family for the holiday season.

The man booked two one-way flights for both of them in Business class using credit card points, as it was the woman's first time flying and he wanted her to have a good experience.

However, during the return flight to Malaysia, the woman complained about various aspects of the Business class experience, including the comfort of the bed, the quality of the food, the busyness of the lounges, the lack of privacy and the limited wine selection.

In response, the man decided to downgrade her flight to Economy class in order to save the 85,000 points difference, as she had explicitly told him that she would prefer to fly in Economy.

Despite this, the woman became angry with the man for changing her flight and believed that he was to blame for her unpleasant experience.

The man argued that he was simply following her wishes and had tried to warn her about the drawbacks of Economy class before making the change.

In this situation, it appears that the woman was not happy with the Business class experience and wanted to fly in Economy instead. The man, understanding her preferences, made the change in order to accommodate her wishes and save points.

However, it is also important to consider the potential consequences of this decision, as the woman may not have been fully aware of the differences between the two classes and may have been unprepared for the less luxurious amenities of Economy class.

In the end, effective communication and understanding each other's needs and preferences are crucial in any relationship. In this case, it may have been helpful for the man and woman to have a thorough discussion about their expectations and preferences for the flight before making any changes.

It is also important for both parties to consider the potential consequences of their actions and to be open to compromise in order to find a solution that works for both of them

