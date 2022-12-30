Man Makes Controversial Decision to Downgrade Girlfriend's Business Class Flight, Causing Uproar

Ingram Atkinson

You may have the right intention, but it may not be well received and this story proves just that

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPpdv_0jyQXxLO00
Photo byMart Production, Pexels

A user took to Reddit to share their experience downgrading their significant other from Business class to Economy and what ensued afterwards.

In recent years, a couple composed of an American man and a Malaysian woman have been living in Malaysia and celebrating Christmas with the woman's family. 

However, this year, they decided to travel to the United States to visit the man's family for the holiday season. 

The man booked two one-way flights for both of them in Business class using credit card points, as it was the woman's first time flying and he wanted her to have a good experience.

However, during the return flight to Malaysia, the woman complained about various aspects of the Business class experience, including the comfort of the bed, the quality of the food, the busyness of the lounges, the lack of privacy and the limited wine selection. 

In response, the man decided to downgrade her flight to Economy class in order to save the 85,000 points difference, as she had explicitly told him that she would prefer to fly in Economy.

Despite this, the woman became angry with the man for changing her flight and believed that he was to blame for her unpleasant experience. 

The man argued that he was simply following her wishes and had tried to warn her about the drawbacks of Economy class before making the change.

In this situation, it appears that the woman was not happy with the Business class experience and wanted to fly in Economy instead. The man, understanding her preferences, made the change in order to accommodate her wishes and save points. 

However, it is also important to consider the potential consequences of this decision, as the woman may not have been fully aware of the differences between the two classes and may have been unprepared for the less luxurious amenities of Economy class.

In the end, effective communication and understanding each other's needs and preferences are crucial in any relationship. In this case, it may have been helpful for the man and woman to have a thorough discussion about their expectations and preferences for the flight before making any changes. 

It is also important for both parties to consider the potential consequences of their actions and to be open to compromise in order to find a solution that works for both of them

Sign up to my free newsletter for more news updates and stories like this. 

What do you think?

Is he in the wrong?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationship# Travel# Couple# Flight# Social Media

Comments / 5

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you. Business inquires: klukakbusiness@gmail.com

California State
32825 followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

Columbus, OH

Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio Newspaper

In 2011, the Columbus Dispatch in Ohio set out on a mission to find Ted Williams, a homeless man who had garnered attention for his claims of having a radio-quality voice. As the newspaper searched for Williams, they discovered that he had a tumultuous past filled with struggles with addiction and financial difficulties.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Premature Baby Brought Back to Life After Being Placed Next to Twin Sister

It was a heartbreaking moment for nurse Karen Smith as she stood by the incubators of Kyrie and Brielle Jackson, two premature babies born in Massachusetts in 1995. While Kyrie was steadily improving, Brielle was struggling to stay alive, her tiny body turning blue as she fought for each breath. Karen did everything she could to save Brielle, but it seemed that the end was near.

Read full story
30 comments

The Time the US Accidentally Dropped 2 Nukes On North Carolina

On a fateful day in 1961, the United States government experienced a catastrophic event that could have had devastating consequences. A B52 bomber broke apart in midair, causing two Mark 39 hydrogen bombs to be dropped over North Carolina.

Read full story
85 comments

After Nephew Buys Lottery Ticket as a Gift, Aunt Later Sues Him for $1.2 million

Barb and Tyrone were a typical aunt and nephew duo, with a close and loving relationship. So, when Tyrone surprised Barb with a lottery ticket for her birthday, she was overjoyed.

Read full story
111 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated Service

It's not often that a simple gesture of appreciation goes viral, but that's exactly what happened when a group of coworkers at a Burger King in Las Vegas surprised their colleague Kevin Ford with a small gift to celebrate his 27th anniversary of working at the fast food chain.

Read full story
16 comments

Meet Musa Hasahya: The 67-Year-Old Man With 12 Wives, 102 Children, and 568 Grandchildren

If you are planning on having more than four wives, think again. That’s advice you’d definitely want to consider, given it’s coming from a man who has seen it all. Musa Hasahya, 67, from Lusaka in Uganda has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandchildren! For the record, polygamy is legal in Uganda.

Read full story
71 comments

Cat-Identifying Teen Allowed to Refuse Speaking at Private School, Sparking Controversy

A private school in Melbourne, Australia garnered attention for its handling of a unique situation involving a teenage girl who identifies as a cat. According to the Daily Mail, the school has been affirming the student's "animal behavior," even going so far as to allow the girl to refuse speaking during the school day.

Read full story
643 comments

Fiancé Accuses Partner of Ruining Christmas and Disrespecting Mother Over Refusal to Eat Traditional Dish

Sometimes, something seemingly minuscule can have tremendous consequences for a family and this story is no exception. Posted on December 29th, a user took to Reddit to share their experience at their fiancés family dinner. The post has since gone viral, receiving over 18,000 upvotes and 13,600 comments. So what happened?

Read full story
37 comments

Uncovering the Mystery of Toothpaste's 3 Different Colors: White, Blue, and Green

ToothpastePhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. Toothpaste is a product that is essential for maintaining oral hygiene and helping to prevent dental issues. It is a product that is used by people all over the world on a daily basis, and it comes in a variety of different colors.

Read full story

Russian Teacher Imprisoned for Telling the Truth in Class: How Far Will Russia Go to Silence Dissent

In Russia, speaking out against the government can have serious consequences. Irina Jen, a 55 year old English teacher, learned this the hard way when she was arrested for violating Russia's anti fake news law.

Read full story
7 comments

Struggling Family Receives Unexpected Gifts from Generous Stranger Thanks to Young Girl's Heartfelt Letter to Santa

Christmas is a time of joy and celebration, a time when families come together to exchange gifts and share in the spirit of the season. But for some, the holidays can be a difficult time, filled with financial struggles and personal hardships. Such was the case for a young girl named Helen and her family in 2011.

Read full story
4 comments

Selfless Hero Donates Half His Liver to Stranger, Falls in Love and Gets Married Two Years Later

Christopher is a selfless and compassionate individual who exemplifies the true meaning of kindness and generosity. One day, while at work, he overheard a coworker talking about her cousin, Heather Kruger, who was suffering from a liver disease and had only two months to live.

Read full story

Doctor Detects Cancer on Woman's Throat After Watching TV Show, Saves Her Life

Nicole McGuinness was on the hunt for a beach house when she appeared on the TV show "Beach House Bargain Hunt." While watching the show at home, ear, nose and throat surgeon Doctor Eric Void noticed a small bump on her throat and felt obligated to reach out to her, as an expert in the field, to inform her of his concern.

Read full story

Making Friends After 30 is Difficult: New Study Shows Evolutionary Link to Primates

After studying more than 200 female rhesus macaques, researchers have concluded that they have fewer friends and most of it is deliberate. Not only did the females have smaller circles of friends, but their network also included more family members and pairs in more stable relationships. It’s quite interesting to note that the researchers observed that the older macaques continued to receive the same amount of attention from potential partners.

Read full story
3 comments

Good Samaritan Steps in to Defend Black Teen Harassed by White Woman, Buys Entire Box of Candy

As a young entrepreneur, a Black teen saw an opportunity to earn some extra money by selling candy outside of their local grocery store. They were determined and hardworking, and on some days they were able to sell a large quantity of candy, while on other days they only sold a few pieces.

Read full story
186 comments

WW2 Soldier Refused to Believe War is Over, Fights for 29 Years in Epic Show of Loyalty and Determination

Talk about commitment. A Taiwanese-Japanese soldier continued fighting for 29 years after WW2 had ended in 1945. According to this article , Hiroo Onoda, was sent to the Philippines during the Japanese occupation of the islands, refused to belief that the war had ended. He held out for many years with three other soldiers who had been under his command.

Read full story
19 comments

Man Accidentally Breaks into Wrong Apartment, Leaves Home Spotless to Surprise of Owners

The Cleaning Fairy is a cleaning service run by a 27 year old man who is dedicated to providing thorough and meticulous cleaning services for his clients. On one particular occasion, he was hired to clean a friend's apartment and was told that he would find the key under the mat.

Read full story
4 comments

Grieving Mother Finds Comfort in Kind Stranger's Selfless Act of Service for Fallen Military Hero

The United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Joseph Villasenor was a brave and dedicated member of the military who tragically lost his life in a car crash. His mother was left grieving and visited his grave often, especially during the colder months.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman captivates public with 40-year-long refusal to smile, claiming desire to maintain wrinkle-free appearance

The enigmatic woman at the center of this story has captivated the attention of reporters and the public alike with her unusual habit of not smiling for over four decades. Despite the many challenges and joys that life has brought her way, Tess Christian has remained stoic and emotionless, refusing to allow even the slightest hint of a smile to grace her face.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy