Fiancé Accuses Partner of Ruining Christmas and Disrespecting Mother Over Refusal to Eat Traditional Dish

Sometimes, something seemingly minuscule can have tremendous consequences for a family and this story is no exception.

Photo by Timur Weber, Pexels

Posted on December 29th, a user took to Reddit to share their experience at their fiancés family dinner. The post has since gone viral, receiving over 18,000 upvotes and 13,600 comments. So what happened?

The author was invited to their fiancé's family's Christmas celebratory dinner , which was their first Christmas with them. They have always been particular about their food, which is due to psychological factors, their childhood, and personal likes and dislikes.

Before accepting the invitation, they let their fiancé's mother in law (FMIL) know that they would not be eating the traditional food at the celebration and presented her with a variety of alternative dishes to choose from to accommodate their dietary preferences.

However, FMIL refused and told the author to bring their own dish. They responded that if they had to bring their own dish when they were a guest, they would rather stay at home. Despite going back and forth on the issue, the author insisted that they would not attend if accommodations were not being made.

They believed that it was a simple request and that FMIL could have agreed if she really wanted them there. Their fiancé agreed that they should bring their own dish, but the individual did not.

Upon arriving at the celebration and realizing that no accommodations had been made, the author left and returned home. Both FMIL and the fiancé were shocked by this action.

The author received numerous calls and texts from both of them, and the fiancé returned home lashing out, calling the author selfish and spoiled for walking out over a dish that FMIL did not have to make for them, and stating that it was the author’s responsibility to feed themselves.

The author disagreed with this, arguing that it was not their responsibility to feed themselves when they were a guest. The fiancé accused the author of starting a conflict and ruining their first Christmas with his family, as well as disrespecting his mother.

The fiancé has continued to say that the author messed up and should have "sucked it up" for the sake of the family

Sign up to my free newsletter for more news updates and stories like this.

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.