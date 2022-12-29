Russian Teacher Imprisoned for Telling the Truth in Class: How Far Will Russia Go to Silence Dissent

Photo by Kat Smith, Pexels

In Russia, speaking out against the government can have serious consequences. Irina Jen, a 55 year old English teacher , learned this the hard way when she was arrested for violating Russia's anti fake news law.

The incident began when some of her 13 and 14 year old students asked her why Russian athletes had been banned from international competition.

In an attempt to explain the situation, Irina mentioned Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the killing of innocent civilians. She also mentioned that speaking out against these actions would be considered a crime.

Despite the fact that the class moved on as normal and Irina completely forgot about the question, one of her students secretly recorded her comments and reported her to the local FSB branch.

Just five days later, Irina received a call from the FSB and was arrested. If she is found guilty, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

Irina was shocked and upset to be reported by students she knew so well, but she doesn't blame them. It is likely that their parents found out that she was anti-war and told their children to turn her in.

This incident highlights the dangers of speaking out against the government in Russia and the lengths that some people will go to in order to silence those who disagree with them. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of freedom of speech and the need to protect it at all costs.

