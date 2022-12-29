Selfless Hero Donates Half His Liver to Stranger, Falls in Love and Gets Married Two Years Later

Christopher is a selfless and compassionate individual who exemplifies the true meaning of kindness and generosity.

Photo by Vera Arabic, Pexels

One day, while at work, he overheard a coworker talking about her cousin, Heather Kruger, who was suffering from a liver disease and had only two months to live .

Despite the fact that there were 119,000 people ahead of her on the transplant list, Christopher was moved by Heather's plight and decided to see if he was a match to donate his liver.

To his surprise, Christopher was a perfect match and decided to donate half of his liver to Heather, despite the risks and potential complications that came with the surgery. The transplant was a success and both Christopher and Heather recovered quickly.

However, it wasn't until after the surgery that Christopher and Heather actually met for the first time. Despite being strangers, the two of them instantly fell in love and began dating .

Two years later, Christopher and Heather got married, proving that even in the darkest of times, hope and love can thrive. Christopher's selfless act of donating half of his liver to a stranger not only saved Heather's life, but it also brought the two of them together in a way that they never could have imagined.

His willingness to help others, even at great personal risk, is a testament to his character and highlights the importance of selflessness in today's world.

