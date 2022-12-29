Doctor Detects Cancer on Woman's Throat After Watching TV Show, Saves Her Life

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xe5zd_0jx4aw5400
Photo byAndrea Piacquadio, Pexels

Nicole McGuinness was on the hunt for a beach house when she appeared on the TV show "Beach House Bargain Hunt." While watching the show at home, ear, nose and throat surgeon Doctor Eric Void noticed a small bump on her throat and felt obligated to reach out to her, as an expert in the field, to inform her of his concern. 

Fortunately, his message was able to get back to McGuinness' family, and she promptly sought medical attention. She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and underwent treatment to have it removed. 

On December 24th, 2020, McGuinness celebrated the five year mark since her cancer was successfully removed. While McGuinness may have initially appeared happy on the TV show, it is clear that her journey with cancer was not without its challenges. 

However, thanks to the diligence and expertise of Doctor Void, she was able to receive the necessary care and treatment in a timely manner. 

This serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking medical attention if any concerning symptoms or abnormalities are present, as early detection and treatment can greatly improve chances of a successful outcome

What can be learned? 

It is important to seek medical attention if you notice any concerning symptoms or abnormalities. Doctor Eric Void noticed a small bump on Nicole McGuinness' throat while watching her on TV, and his expertise as an ear, nose and throat surgeon led him to reach out to her and inform her of his concern. This ultimately led to McGuinness receiving a timely diagnosis and treatment for thyroid cancer, which greatly improved her chances of a successful outcome.

Early detection and treatment can be crucial for successful outcomes. By promptly seeking medical attention and receiving a timely diagnosis and treatment, McGuinness was able to successfully have her cancer removed and reach the five year mark since her treatment.

Medical professionals have a responsibility to use their expertise to help others. Doctor Void felt a sense of obligation to reach out to McGuinness and inform her of his concern, despite the fact that he had never met her in person. This highlights the importance of using one's expertise to help others and make a positive impact on their health and well-being.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

