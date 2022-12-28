Good Samaritan Steps in to Defend Black Teen Harassed by White Woman, Buys Entire Box of Candy

Photo by Monstera Null, Pexels

As a young entrepreneur, a Black teen saw an opportunity to earn some extra mone y by selling candy outside of their local grocery store. They were determined and hardworking, and on some days they were able to sell a large quantity of candy, while on other days they only sold a few pieces.

Despite the ups and downs of their small business, they were generally happy with how things were going.

However, one day, their experience took a turn for the worse when an old White woman approached them and began yelling at them for no apparent reason.

The teen was taken aback and didn't know how to react, so they remained silent as the woman continued to berate them in front of the store.

At this point, a man who had been witness to the altercation stepped in and decided that enough was enough. He walked over to the teen and the woman and told her that she had no right to be yelling at them like that.

He then proceeded to buy an entire box of candy from the teen and handed them a generous $100.

This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of standing up for what is right, especially when it comes to defending those who may not have the power or confidence to do so themselves.

It is also a reminder of the systemic racism and discrimination that still exists in our society, and the need for all of us to actively work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable world for all

