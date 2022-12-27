WW2 Soldier Refused to Believe War is Over, Fights for 29 Years in Epic Show of Loyalty and Determination

Photo by Thnh Phng, Pexels

Talk about commitment. A Taiwanese-Japanese soldier continued fighting for 29 years after WW2 had ended in 1945. According to this article , Hiroo Onoda, was sent to the Philippines during the Japanese occupation of the islands, refused to belief that the war had ended. He held out for many years with three other soldiers who had been under his command.

One of those soldiers emerged from the Lubang island in 1950 while the other two died, one of them in 1972 after clashes with the local troops. A japanese adventurer met Mr. Onoda in 1974 and told him that the war was over. He responded by saying that “I will not quit fighting unless there is an order that relieves me of my duty.”

His wartime commander landed on the island the same year and ordered him to lay down his arms. He was taken to the capital where he presented his sword to Philippines’ president, Ferdinand Marcos. He was pardoned for the crimes he had committed after the war was over.

Apparently, Onoda and his fellow soldiers had killed about 30 people in guerilla attacks over the years. Asked why it had taken him so long to surrender, Onoda said, “I’m very competitive.”

When he landed in Japan, Onoda was cheered by over 8000 people and welcomed as a hero. In some quarters though, he was seen as an embodiment of Japanese militarism.

Mr. Onoda died in Japan in 2014 having spent some years managing a ranch in Brazil.

What do you think? Was bravery or denial? Is he a hero?

