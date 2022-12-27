Man Accidentally Breaks into Wrong Apartment, Leaves Home Spotless to Surprise of Owners

Photo by Nathan Crowley, Pexels

The Cleaning Fairy is a cleaning service run by a 27 year old man who is dedicated to providing thorough and meticulous cleaning services for his clients. On one particular occasion, he was hired to clean a friend's apartment and was told that he would find the key under the mat.

Upon arriving at the apartment, he began his work, dusting, vacuuming, cleaning cupboards, and even doing the dishes. After spending approximately 2 1/2 hours on the job, he received a text from his friend asking when he was going to arrive at the apartment or if he had already been there.

The Cleaning Fairy responded that he had indeed cleaned the apartment and was currently sitting on the couch with his friend's cat. However, his friend replied saying that he did not own a cat. It was then that the Cleaning Fairy realized that he had accidentally entered the wrong apartment.

The apartment he was in was number 227, while his friend's apartment, which he was supposed to be cleaning, was 277.

When the owners of the apartment returned home, they were shocked to find a clean home and recorded a video expressing their surprise. They said, "Somebody broke in and cleaned our apartment."

This incident highlights the importance of double checking details and being mindful of one's surroundings in order to prevent misunderstandings and accidents.

The Cleaning Fairy's dedication to his work is admirable, but it is crucial to always make sure that you are in the right place before beginning a job

