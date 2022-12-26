Woman's Decision to Use Gorilla Glue as Hairspray Results in $12,500 Surgery and Cautionary Tale

Photo by Anna Shvets, Pexels

It's not uncommon for people to use unconventional products in their hair in a pinch, but one woman's decision to use Gorilla Glue as a substitute for hairspray ended up causing her a lot of problems.

40-year-old Tessica Brown was styling her hair one day when she realized she was out of hairspray, but happened to have a can of Gorilla Glue on hand. Gorilla Glue is a powerful adhesive that is used for bonding metal, wood, and other materials, so it's not difficult to see why the woman thought it might work as a hairspray.

However, things quickly went awry when she applied the glue to her hair and discovered that it had become as stiff as a rock.

Despite trying to wash her hair 15 times, the woman was unable to remove the glue, and it only seemed to get worse as time went on. In an effort to seek help, the woman went to the hospital, but the staff there were unable to assist her due to the rare nature of her situation.

Fortunately, she eventually ran into a plastic surgeon who offered to remove the glue from her hair for free, a process that typically costs around $12,500. After four hours of surgery using acetone and oil, the surgeon was able to save most of the woman's hair.

While the woman initially considered suing the company that manufactures Gorilla Glue, it's important to note that the label clearly states that the product is not intended for use in hair.

This incident serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of using products in ways that they were not intended, and the importance of reading labels and following instructions carefully..

