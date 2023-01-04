Fort Hood, TX

In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discovered

Ingram Atkinson

Vanessa Guillen

Vanessa Guillen was a 20-year-old soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood, a military base in Texas, in April 2020. Her death received widespread media attention and sparked outrage among the public, who demanded justice for Guillen and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her murder.

According to reports, Guillen had been working as a small arms repairer at the base when she went missing on April 22. She was last seen at around noon that day, when she left the armory to go to the gym. Her disappearance sparked a massive search effort by the military, which included hundreds of soldiers and federal agents.

Despite these efforts, Guillen's body was not found until June 30, when it was discovered buried in a shallow grave near the base. The man accused of killing Guillen, a fellow soldier named Aaron Robinson, fled the base after her disappearance and killed himself as police closed in on him.

The investigation into Guillen's murder revealed that she had experienced sexual harassment at the hands of Robinson and another soldier, but had been afraid to report it for fear of retribution. This revelation sparked outrage and calls for reform within the military, as well as demands for justice for Guillen and other victims of sexual assault and harassment.

In the wake of Guillen's murder, several bills were introduced in Congress aimed at addressing the issue of sexual harassment and assault in the military. One of these bills, the "I Am Vanessa Guillen Act," was signed into law in 2021 and aims to provide victims with more resources and support, as well as establish a confidential reporting system for sexual assault and harassment.

Guillen's murder has had a significant impact on the military and the wider public, raising awareness of the issue of sexual assault and harassment in the military and the need for reform. It has also served as a reminder of the importance of believing and supporting survivors of sexual assault and harassment, and the need to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

