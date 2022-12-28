French Mountaineer Discovers Treasure Trove of Jewels Buried in Snow on Mount Blanc, Returns Valuables and is Rewarded

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio, Pexels

A French mountaineer came upon something buried under the snow in 2013 as he was scaling a glacier off Mont Blanc in France. He discovered more than 100 emeralds, rubies, sapphires, and other priceless jewels inside an old metal box that was inscribed with the words "Made in India."

He realized that an Air India plane had actually crashed into that very location nearly 50 years earlier, killing all on board.

One of the passengers had originally owned that box. The man decided to turn the box in to the neighborhood police because he felt obligated to give the victims' relatives their possessions back. He received acclaim for his moral character, and they validated his views that it most likely stemmed from the 1966 plane tragedy.

The man was given half of the treasure haul for his honesty, which was worth 169,000, but the other half was kept by the authorities after 8 years had passed and the original owner's family had still not been found . This story proves just how far honesty and integrity can go to make someone’s day.

