After the Attacks of 9/11, Heroic Dog Saved its Blind Owner from Danger

Michael Hingson, a 61-year-old blind man working at the World Trade Center , heard a muffled explosion come from above when he was there on September 11, 2001. He swiftly reached for his guide dog, Roselle, a Labrador Retriever, after hearing from others that a hijacked airliner had already hit his building.

Michael noticed Roselle remained calm and was comforted by her despite his coworkers freaking out. With the aid of a friend, he managed to calm everyone down and direct them towards the staircase. When someone lost hope, Roselle would console them with kisses and her cheerful smile.

Michael would then encourage them to continue moving, and eventually they all managed to get to the first floor.

However, as soon as they were outside, the south tower fell, and a rapid cloud of dust swiftly engulfed Michael, slowly smothering him . He simply followed his harness's pull.

Incredibly, Roselle was able to quickly guide him through the debris to a subway station, saving his life, despite the fact that he was terrified.

He completely trusted her. Roselle rapidly gained a reputation as a hero after the tragedy. She appeared with Michael on various talk shows, and they cohabited for a further ten years till her death in 2011.

