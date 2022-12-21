Homeless Man Received an Award After Saving His Rabbit from Drowning

Photo by Mart Production, Pexels

In 2011, John Byrne, a 37-year-old Irish homeless man , was begging on a bridge with his pet rabbit Barney when a stranger suddenly approached him.

John assumed the man would make a monetary donation or simply stop by for a chat like people usually did, but to his horror, the stranger took Barney from his hands and threw the rabbit over the edge of the bridge, sending him plunging into the river below, all without saying a word.

John panicked, rushed over the bridge into the sea after him, and managed to save his pet since Barney was one of the few things left in this world that he truly loved and cared about.

Barney had already stopped breathing at that point. Amazingly, John gave him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and was able to revive him as a result. For assisting Barney, John was hailed as a hero and presented with a Compassionate Citizen Award.

People all throughout the country who were moved by his story also donated a lot of food and cash to him. It turns out that Gary Kearney, a 20-year-old with 138 prior offenses , was the one who kidnapped Barney, and I most likely chose to target John out of pure spite.

In the end, he was found guilty of torturing animals and received a four-month juvenile jail sentence.

