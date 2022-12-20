Ohio police chief resigned after putting a KKK sign on a Black officer's desk.

Photo by Nathan Cowley, Pexels

A police chief resigned after putting a KKK sign on a Black officer's desk.

As you can see from the security footage, after placing the sign on the desk, he turned around to make sure no one had noticed him. He simply exits the room after that and acts as if nothing had happened.

The sign is then discovered on the Black Officer's desk when he later enters the room again. More officers then enter the room and begin discussing the sign as they do so. However, the town's mayor saw to it that the police chief was dismissed.

He went on to say , “I don't even want to hear about it. I said, you've got 10 minutes to get out of your office. You've already admitted to it. I want your keys and badge. That's it. Get out.

Additionally, the police chief claimed that this was intended as a joke, although it was clearly a hate crime from the start. Interestingly, this man had been a police officer for 3 decades before rising to the position of chief 9 years ago.

His experience is extensive yet his judgment is quite questionable.

