Man Ordered Pizza Almost Everyday for 10 Years Until Employees Noticed Something Was Wrong

For ten years, this man ordered pizza every day, until eventually the staff realized something wasn't right. Kirk Alexander, 48, virtually always orders Domino's pizza because he loves it so much. He places orders daily or every other day, according to Sarah, the general manager, and all of the staff are aware of him.

However, the staff assumed he was on vacation when they realized one day that he hadn't placed an order in a few days.

The manager checked his last order's date a few days later and saw that it had been 11 days. When he arrived at Kirk's house, the manager requested one of her staff members to check on him because she realized something wasn't right.

He knocked on the door because he saw that the lights were on but nobody answered. He made the decision to pull out his phone and tried calling him multiple times, but there was still no response. He contacted 911 and recounted the situation because he could see something was wrong at this point.

He had a stroke , which the paramedics discovered when they entered, and they noted that if they had arrived a day later, he might not have survived.

