After Taking a Sip of Her Juice, Father Realizes Restaurant Served His Toddler Alcohol

Toddler Photo by Pixabay, Pexels

After taking one taste of his toddler's apple juice and noticing that she was acting strangely, a father dialed 911. This family made the decision to go out to lunch at a restaurant on a Sunday after they had completed attending church. Aaliyah drank the apple juice that her parents had selected. So far, everything had been going as usual.

After paying their bill, they stood up to leave the establishment. However, Aaliyah’s father spotted something strange as they were making their way out. She was a little unbalanced, so he grabbed his daughter's juice, which she was still sipping, and drank from it. His chest started to burn a little as he did so.

His wife decided to take a drink since she was curious and experienced the same effect. They concluded that it had an alcoholic flavor . This is not advisable for a child to consume. They were so incensed that they went to the manager, who was informed by the waitress that the youngster had accidentally been served wine.

The bartender said that the alcohol container had been mislabeled as apple juice when the manager spoke with him. The management made the decision to issue them a bill refund. They then drove their daughter to the hospital, where, fortunately, after two and a half hours, no problems were discovered.

Sign up to my free newsletter for more news updates and stories like this.

What do you think?

Should there have been greater repercussions for the restaurant?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.