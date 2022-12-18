Only Young People Can Hear 17,000Hz yet Older People Cannot

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio, Pexels

Presbycusis, also known as age-related hearing loss, is a common condition that affects people as they get older. It is characterized by a gradual loss of hearing sensitivity, particularly in the high frequency range. This can make it difficult for individuals to hear certain sounds, such as high-pitched voices or certain consonants in speech.

17,000 Hz is on the higher end of the audio spectrum, and it is likely that only teenagers would be able to hear this frequency due to their younger, more sensitive auditory system. It is important to note that the ability to hear higher frequencies can vary greatly among individuals, and that there are many other factors that can affect an individual's hearing range, such as genetics, exposure to loud noises, and overall health.



Try it for yourself

There are a number of factors that can contribute to the development of presbycusis, including genetics, noise exposure, and certain medical conditions. It is also more common in individuals who smoke or have a family history of hearing loss. While there is no cure for presbycusis, individuals can manage the condition by using hearing aids or other assistive devices.

It is important for individuals to get their hearing tested regularly, particularly as they get older, in order to identify and address any hearing loss as early as possible.

