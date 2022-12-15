What is the Purpose of the Hole in Pen Caps?

Bic Pen Cap Photo by Carlos Delgado via Wikimedia Commons

Pen caps are a common feature on pens and are typically used to cover the writing tip of the pen when it is not in use. One of the most noticeable features of pen caps is the small hole that is located at the top of the cap.

This hole serves a few important purposes that make it a necessary feature on pen caps.

First and foremost, the hole in a pen cap serves as a safety feature . If a child were to accidentally swallow a pen cap, the hole would allow air to pass through and prevent the child from suffocating.

In addition to this, the hole can also help to equalize the pressure inside of the pen cap, which can prevent it from becoming a choking hazard if it is accidentally ingested.

Another important reason for the hole in a pen cap is to prevent the pen from drying out. When a pen is not in use, the hole allows air to circulate inside of the cap and prevent the ink from drying out.

This is especially important for pens that use water-based ink, as the ink can quickly dry out and clog the writing tip if the pen is not used for an extended period of time.

