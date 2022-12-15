Scientists believe a large species of Rhinoceros lived alongside humans over 29,000 years ago

Elasmotherium; the Siberian 'Unicorn' Photo by Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain

The Elasmotherium, also known as the giant rhinoceros or the Siberian unicorn, was a species of rhinoceros that lived during the Pleistocene era. It was a massive animal, with some specimens reaching up to five meters in length and three meters in height.

The Elasmotherium had a thick, hairy coat and a distinctive horn on its forehead, which may have been used for defense or for digging up roots and plants to eat.

Despite its imposing size and appearance, the Elasmotherium was a herbivore and likely lived a peaceful existence. It roamed the grasslands of Siberia and central Asia, where it would have competed with other large herbivores for food and territory.

The Elasmotherium went extinct approximately 29,000 years ago, likely due to a combination of climate change and competition with other species. As the climate grew colder and drier, the grasslands that the Elasmotherium relied on for food began to shrink, making it difficult for the animals to find enough to eat.

At the same time, other large herbivores, such as the woolly mammoth, may have outcompeted the Elasmotherium for limited resources.

Despite its extinction, the Elasmotherium has left a lasting impact on our understanding of prehistoric life. Fossil remains of the giant rhinoceros have been found in various locations across Siberia and central Asia, providing valuable insights into the appearance and behavior of this fascinating animal.

The Elasmotherium will always be remembered as a unique and impressive species that once roamed the earth.

